28 October 2025 Build 20565719 Edited 28 October 2025 – 13:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed a bug that resulted in peaceful mode being disabled by clients
  • Shielded the game against some bugs, crashes and annoyances resulting from XML edits
  • Fixed a bug causing helicopters with no blades to throw errors
  • Fixed a bug causing crafts to not load when using countermeasures with the type set to None
  • Fixed a bug making craft inputs unresponsive after closing the chat window
  • Enabled autosizing in server names to prevent overflow in long names
  • Fixed a misplaced door in the Driftwood paddock

Windows Depot 3618274
macOS Depot 3618275
