- Fixed a bug that resulted in peaceful mode being disabled by clients
- Shielded the game against some bugs, crashes and annoyances resulting from XML edits
- Fixed a bug causing helicopters with no blades to throw errors
- Fixed a bug causing crafts to not load when using countermeasures with the type set to None
- Fixed a bug making craft inputs unresponsive after closing the chat window
- Enabled autosizing in server names to prevent overflow in long names
- Fixed a misplaced door in the Driftwood paddock
HotFix v0.5.04 - Reducing Nuke Spam and Improving Multiplayer Stability
Update notes via Steam Community
