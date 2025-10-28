 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20565716 Edited 28 October 2025 – 01:59:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Boss 1 Adjustments (Easy / Normal)

  • Projectile count reduced
    → Easy: -4 | Normal: -2

  • Charge speed reduced
    → Easy: -10% | Normal: -5%

  • HP reduced
    → Easy: -10% | Normal: -5%

Boss 2 Adjustments (Easy / Normal)

  • Spawned laser drones reduced
    → Easy: -3 | Normal: -2

Enemy Adjustments

  • Flying Orb
    → Now stays in place briefly after being hit on Easy & Normal (no instant reposition)

Weapon Tuning

  • Ultrasonic Weapon (RAD)
    → +15% damage vs. Rammer enemy

Audio Fix

  • Burning enemy sound (after flamethrower hit) updated

