Boss 1 Adjustments (Easy / Normal)
Projectile count reduced
→ Easy: -4 | Normal: -2
Charge speed reduced
→ Easy: -10% | Normal: -5%
HP reduced
→ Easy: -10% | Normal: -5%
Boss 2 Adjustments (Easy / Normal)
Spawned laser drones reduced
→ Easy: -3 | Normal: -2
Enemy Adjustments
Flying Orb
→ Now stays in place briefly after being hit on Easy & Normal (no instant reposition)
Weapon Tuning
Ultrasonic Weapon (RAD)
→ +15% damage vs. Rammer enemy
Audio Fix
Burning enemy sound (after flamethrower hit) updated
Changed files in this update