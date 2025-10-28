It's time, folks! Our latest update is out now.



If you're a returning player and want to jump straight into the new Survivor Missions, make sure you've finished the tutorial and then:

For Hao : Mei must be alive. Use the Vantage Points at Aunty Mae's Truck Stop Diner or Texway Gas Hart St to unlock the Abandoned Kosyaire Factory in Buckland Yards. Head to the factory as Hao and talk to the NPC.

For Kayla : Hector must be alive. Move to a shelter in the Downtown district.

For Sebastian: Head to The Hitchpost as Sebastian and interact with the flyer.

Updated survivor recruitment . When players recruit a new survivor, there will now be variations between runs to their starting health, needs and states. They will also bring items with them when they join.

Added new curveballs for Hao and Mei.

Added two new locations , the Abandoned Kosyaire Factory and Bowen St Construction Site.

Eva will now die if hit by a brick during her chase sequence. This fixes an issue where hitting her with a brick broke her chase sequence.

A survivor's ledge teeter can now be interrupted. When they stumble close to the edge, the stumble animation can be interrupted so they can immediately go into a ledge hang or go up/down ladders without a delay.

Improvements to explosion optimization, so there is less stuttering when throwable explosives explode.

Improvements to the firecracker audio to be less mechanical.

Removed a loot point in Wash and Dry Laundromat that was in a spot players couldn't reach.

Fixed an issue where survivors would get stuck floating/falling when they were knocked off or punched close to a ledge.

Fixed an issue where human NPCs would jump down and get stuck in Pioneer Motor Company and Wash and Dry Laundry.

Fixed an issue where time-based states would not resolve at the right time if a character had multiple states applied.

Fixed the icon for the F300 Carbine (previously showing the M5 Cuthbert icon).

Fixed an issue where zombies would get stuck at the bottom of the staircase at Pogo's Greenhaven.

Fixed an issue where survivors could run away from the explosion in Nora's ending for Spill Zone and then not get the proper ending.

Fixed a shelter event not occurring when survivors moved into the Chiefways Operations Center while following Otto's path in the Spill Zone plan.

Fixed an issue where the survivors in the Chiefways Operations Center shelter would sometimes get stuck walking in place.

Fixed an issue where the objective to get a Hazmat Suit from Skip’s Scoops would not appear as failed when players could no longer obtain it.

Fixed missing audio in the Chiefways Transport Depot when Nora appears.

Fixed an audio bug where the "turning" audio of a zombified survivor would keep playing in future scavenges if survivors killed the zombified survivor as they turned.

Fixed an issue where rogue shadows could appear e.g. a floating weapon shadow in Old Ballard.

Fixed an issue where the zombie on the other side of the interrogation room window was not seeing the player and breaking the window like it was supposed to.