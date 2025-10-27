Choo Choo Engineers,
I've doubled the effect values for weapon class specific damage increases. Previously Hardened Bullets, Hardened Spikes, etc. could have a damage boost from 1% to 6%. This is increased now to 2% to 12%.
Thanks,
GTGD
