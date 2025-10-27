 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov 911 Operator Marvel Rivals Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 October 2025 Build 20565672 Edited 27 October 2025 – 23:06:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Choo Choo Engineers,

I've doubled the effect values for weapon class specific damage increases. Previously Hardened Bullets, Hardened Spikes, etc. could have a damage boost from 1% to 6%. This is increased now to 2% to 12%.

Thanks,

GTGD

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3494211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link