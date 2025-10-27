Replaced many almond water labels

Most almond water labels have been replaced, and bootleg almond water bottles have been re-introduced with a new label. These are now labeled "Backrooms Basics" almond waters and deliver +4 sanity and +4 hydration. These new labels provide much more information about the liquids as well, so you know what you've crafted in the liquid brewer.

Made some assorted graphical changes to level RUN

Some pipes that previously didn't have collars now have them. In addition, a couple of weirdly-clipped doors have been removed. There are also a few new dirt and rock effects near the cave breakdown area.

Made windows stabbable

Windows now can take 3 stabs from a melee weapon to be deactivated. This also applies to the screwdriver that is with you always.

Other rapid-fire changes:

Added invisible walls to level 94

Removed enemies from level 40 in no entity mode

Fixed an odd issue with backpack items spawning in the tutorial and going everywhere

Replaced the vault label

