New Features and Content

215 New Textures: Added for keyboards and future controllers.



New Objects in the Tutorial: Additional items have been added to the tutorial area.



New Textures: Various new textures have been added to the game to increase visual variety.



Expanded Tutorial Dialogues: New dialogues have been integrated into the tutorial to improve guidance.



Engine Update: The game engine has been updated to the latest version to benefit from new features and improvements.



New Flashlight Cone: The flashlight now has a new light cone for better illumination.



Graphics Options with Presets: Presets can now be selected in the graphics options to make adjustments easier.



New "Apply" Button: An additional "Apply" button has been added to the options to confirm changes faster.



New Computer in the Main Menu: A new computer has been added to the main menu to support various new systems.



UV Lamp: A new flashlight is available as a second upgrade.



UV Textures: New UV textures have been added to interact with the new UV lamp.



Tutorial in the Main Menu: The main menu, which serves as the agency, now includes a tutorial.



The main menu, which serves as the agency, now includes a tutorial. Revamped Tutorial for the First Assignment: The tutorial for the first assignment has been thoroughly redesigned to make the introduction easier.



Removed

Old Computer in the Main Menu: The old computer in the main menu has been removed.



Improvements

Performance: Overall game performance has been optimized to ensure smoother gameplay.



Bug Fixes

Flashlight Spawn Point: Fixed a bug where the flashlight would appear at a new spawn point after the player dropped it.



Additional Notes

The entire game has been extensively overhauled in recent months. As a result, the development of this update took longer. We want to emphasize: development has never stopped – on the contrary! We continuously work on implementing our vision step by step until the game is exactly as we envision it. We are also confident that updates will appear more regularly in the future. The intervals between releases will no longer be as long as they have been recently.