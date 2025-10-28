Are you sure you want to view these images?

The Great Castle Update

Build 69 New Buildables!

We decided to go all-out to make this the biggest building update we could! Brand new stone building, new wood variations, and tons of new decorations & furniture!

Map Markers & Signs

2 new signs let you label chests, create road markers, whatever you want!

And the best part? Both signs & map markers support RICH TEXT! That means you can use simple tags to change the text color, bold, etc. Such as:

<b>Bold</b> <i>Italic</i> <u> Underlined </u> <color=green>Green!</color>

Note on colors: Using rich text to change the color of the text will force it to render as that color. That means the text will no longer be effected by lighting & will glow in the dark!

You can now also place down map markers (which only cost 1 wood)!

Smelting

You can now smelt items at the Forge for 70% of their main material cost (rounded in the players favor). Mithril items will also refund the Bottled Passion crafting item.

New Companion Animations

Another 10 new animations (2 new positions per companion)! Instead of adding 2 male positions or 2 female positions, we decided to add one of each.

Optimizations

This update included a lot of new assets, so I wanted to make sure to keep the game running smoothly with all of the new meshes & textures. After we spent a lot of time optimizing, I'm happy to say:

The game, even with all of these new assets, now uses 150mb less disk space .

In testing, using a 1.4.2 save file, we found that the game now uses less VRAM (GPU Memory) than it did before! Although exact results can vary depending on your GPU, Driver, Save file, etc. but it was true on the 2 computers we tested lol.

A lot of the optimizations were for buildables so hopefully players with large camps or houses will see a positive effect.

I really wanted to mention; this wouldn't have been possible without your support. Thanks to everyone I was able to buy a new PC. My old computer wasn't strong enough to use the memory diagnostics tool and run the game at the same time which slowed down work. But thanks to everyone who has picked up the game I was able to upgrade my GPU to a Nvidia 5070 ti & increase my RAM! This made measuring performance (and therefore optimizing) much faster.

The Full Update

New

Added 69 new buildables in total.

9 New architecture buildables Tile Floor 1 Tile Floor 2 Wood Floor 2 Wood Foundation 2 Wood Foundation (Stone 2) Wood Foundation (Stone 3) Wood Foundation (Stone 4) Wood Foundation (Tile 1) Wood Foundation (Tile 2)

24 New stone buildables Stone Door 1 (Open) Stone Door 2 Stone Floor 1 Stone Floor 2 Stone Floor 3 Stone Floor 4 Stone Foundation 1 Stone Foundation 2 Stone Foundation 3 Stone Foundation 4 Stone Foundation (Tile 1) Stone Foundation (Tile 2) Stone Foundation (Wood 1) Stone Foundation (Wood 2) Stone Pillar Stone Stairs Stone Triangle Wall 1 Stone Triangle Wall 1 (Flipped) Stone Triangle Wall 2 Stone Triangle Wall 2 (Flipped) Stone Wall 1 Stone Wall 2 Stone Wall (Window) Stone Wall (Window 2)

4 New home buildables Large Chest Map Marker Sign (Scroll) Sign (Standing)

32 New design buildables Barrel Bench Bucket 1 Bucket 2 Cauldron Chair 1 Chair 1 (Red) Chair 2 Chair 2 (Red) Chair 3 Chair 4 Chair 5 Chandelier Coffee Table 2 Dining Table Rounded Dining Table Square Dining Table Drawers End Table 2 Floor Cabinet 1 Floor Cabinet 2 Floor Cabinet 3 Floor Cabinet 4 (Corner) Sofa 1 Sofa 1 (Red) Sofa 2 Sofa 2 (Red) Sofa 3 Sofa 3 (Red) Stool 1 Stool 2 Stool 3

New skill runes Stonemason - Learn to shape things out of stone.

New Achievements "Home Designer" - Build 20 unique buildables. "Advanced Civilization" - Gain the Stonemason skill rune.

Added 10 new experience animations (2 new positions per character).

Added jump animations to the player.

Added item smelting at the Forge buildable. Smelted items give 70% of their main crafted material (Rounded in the players favor). Mithril items specifically will also refund their Bottled Passion crafting cost.

Added audio loop to campfire buildable.

Added audio loop to torch buildables.

Added stone category tab to the build menu.

Changes

Increased wood dropped per log (6~7 -> 6~8). This means trees can now drop 2~4 more wood.

Decreased wood cost for end table (4 -> 3).

Decreased wood cost for coffee table (4 -> 3).

Decreased wood cost for the Chest & Flat Chest (12 -> 10).

Mounts now fall 60% further than the player before taking fall damage.

Decreased build hammer destroy stamina (5 -> 4).

Increased the build menu width to display more buildables & support longer names when hovering over different buildables.

Renamed "Storage Chest" -> "Chest".

Renamed "Storage Chest (Flat)" -> "Flat Chest".

Made some buildables have a more forgiving "ghost collider" which lets the player place them more freely: End Table 1 Coffee Table 1 Wood Pillar Wood Log Pillar

Changed the default elf names to note their relationship.

Doubled the object load limit per frame for map spawners (Trees, Bushes, Ore, etc.). This will slightly decrease game loading time.

Added patreon button to the main menu & pause menu.

Added rainbow text effect to some of the buttons on the main menu.

Adjusted some existing design textures to better fit the game aesthetic.

Some achievement logic has been made asynchronous which will reduce CPU spikes when certain achievement logic is running.

Optimized memory usage of various buildables & some other textures.

Reduced game's file size by approximately 150mb.

Fixes

Fixed infinite save screen caused by placing down a buildable exactly as the auto save process starts. This bug was caused by the player being able to still use their build hammer while the game was saving. If the save process began & a buildable was placed down before it reached the stage where it saves buildables, it would cause the save process to break.

Fixed player being attacked by animals while in bed.

Funny Note:

We didn't plan to add exactly 69 buildables, we only found out the number after counting lol.

~Captain Cake

