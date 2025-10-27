 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov 911 Operator Marvel Rivals RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 October 2025 Build 20565491 Edited 27 October 2025 – 22:46:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • increased upgrade frequency (lower level up requirement) because it took a bit too long to level up

    (please give feedback regarding this)

if you like the game, consider leaving a review :) thx <3

Changed files in this update

Depot 3884501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link