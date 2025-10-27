Fixed an issue with credits music not being affected by volume settings

Fixed an issue with mouse smoothing resetting between sessions (Thank you @Woodstock)

Fixed an issue with camera glitching in the ending sequence

Fixed an issue where you could jump over certain bushes (Thank you @Tim)

Fixed an issue where an important report dialog would not trigger sometimes (Thank you @Majax)

Fixed an issue with missing collision in the quarry (Thank you @ShutEye_DK)

Fixed issues with german translations (Thank you @beerisvictory)

Fixed issue where devices would not be equipable sometimes (Thank you @caretaker)

Fixed an issue where car doors would not be openable after load (Thank you @dohh)