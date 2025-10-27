Fixed an issue with credits music not being affected by volume settings
Fixed an issue with mouse smoothing resetting between sessions (Thank you @Woodstock)
Fixed an issue with camera glitching in the ending sequence
Fixed an issue where you could jump over certain bushes (Thank you @Tim)
Fixed an issue where an important report dialog would not trigger sometimes (Thank you @Majax)
Fixed an issue with missing collision in the quarry (Thank you @ShutEye_DK)
Fixed issues with german translations (Thank you @beerisvictory)
Fixed issue where devices would not be equipable sometimes (Thank you @caretaker)
Fixed an issue where car doors would not be openable after load (Thank you @dohh)
Added a “Current Goal” UI when map is held
Patch v.0.8
Update notes via Steam Community
