27 October 2025 Build 20565400 Edited 27 October 2025 – 23:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue with credits music not being affected by volume settings

  • Fixed an issue with mouse smoothing resetting between sessions (Thank you @Woodstock)

  • Fixed an issue with camera glitching in the ending sequence

  • Fixed an issue where you could jump over certain bushes (Thank you @Tim)

  • Fixed an issue where an important report dialog would not trigger sometimes (Thank you @Majax)

  • Fixed an issue with missing collision in the quarry (Thank you @ShutEye_DK)

  • Fixed issues with german translations (Thank you @beerisvictory)

  • Fixed issue where devices would not be equipable sometimes (Thank you @caretaker)

  • Fixed an issue where car doors would not be openable after load (Thank you @dohh)

  • Added a “Current Goal” UI when map is held

