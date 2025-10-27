 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20565247
Fixed more bugs, including one that sometimes doubled the ghost's health. Something else lurks in this update as well. You'll know it when you see it (or when it sees you).

Happy Halloween!

Changed files in this update

Linux English Depot 2499501
Windows English Depot 2499502
