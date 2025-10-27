Fixed more bugs, including one that sometimes doubled the ghost's health. Something else lurks in this update as well. You'll know it when you see it (or when it sees you).
Happy Halloween!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update