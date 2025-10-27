 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20565162 Edited 27 October 2025 – 22:26:50 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes – Update: Tutorial System Added

We’ve introduced a brand-new interactive tutorial to help new players understand the basics of production and survival.

When you start a new game, there’s now a note on the table in front of you. Reading it will begin a step-by-step tutorial, guiding you through a complete production cycle — from gathering materials to finishing the process.

Each time you perform an action, a new instruction appears at the top of the screen, helping you progress smoothly and understand the game’s core mechanics without breaking immersion.

This update makes your first night clearer, smoother, and more immersive, while still keeping the tension and danger you love.

We’ve also fixed and improved the curtain-peeking mechanic for smoother movement and better visibility when checking outside.

Changed files in this update

