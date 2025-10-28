A couple of small improvements and a brand new song are the content of this update.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where if the player had played the demoand played the game afterwards for the first time the settings for the resolution settings would be set at 10%

IMPROVEMENTS

Candy meter counter info is also stored in Steam Cloud.

The 50/50 slide doesn't punish you if your visitors get hurt while using it.



NEW FEATURES

A new song added to the game "Ghosts in Pajamas"

We are already working on not only fixing some issues mentioned by you all, but also adding new features. So stay tuned.

Thanks for all the support, and remember, if you have an idea, feedback, or bug you want to share, feel free to use our Steam community hub or Discord. We are always there to listen and chat with you. https://steamcommunity.com/app/3293260/discussions/



NOTICE - We sometimes might release very small updates to solve 1 or 2 more urgent issues that appeared and not release a patch note for those immediately but add them to bigger update patch notes on following updates