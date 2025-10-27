With the Awakening of Kessessa update that just launched, we have a few fixes to deliver today! We still have a couple of other bugs that we want to get rid of in the next few days so expect another hotfix patch sooner than later.

Bug Fixes

Getting hit while using a channeled ritual now doesn't get the cultist stuck in channelling animation.

Fixed upgrade unlocked UI pop-up showing the wrong catalyst type color.

Fixed an issue with the treasure trove (boulder, clam and skull) spawning reward at the wrong place.

Fixed an issue with the cult base menu that wasn't displaying the correct building in your cult base.

Fixed the god selection screen navigation on controller.

Fixed shcrub attack hitbox sometimes not working.

Fixed an issue where ulmira could be duplicated in the sacrifice cutscene.

Fixed visual feedback when followers are given to the cult following a relic offering.

Fixed some texts and missing translations.

Bugs we are actively working on

We are aware of an issue than can block the throw in a weird state until you press recall button.

We have a few issues with UI, notably one that makes the game run in unsupported (yet) resolutions.

Some cultist animations might play improperly.

We are looking at ways to make the save and quit also keep track of any catalyst and relics your followers are carrying.

We want to make Kessessa's building keep track of its progression in between test of faith and when you save and quit.

To be added to Worship's roadmap

This new section will now list features and improvements that we are adding to our roadmap planning following player feedback and/or issues that the team judged worth tackling. Keep on telling us how you feel about the game and we'll do our best to focus on what the community is asking for!

(Community feedback) We are looking at improvements for the symbol recognition, but these might have to wait for the bigger updates planned in the roadmap.

(Community feedback) More resolutions and aspect ratio support



Thank you for your patience fellow cultists!

If you are wondering what we have planned for upcoming content, you can refer to our roadmap on Worship's store page!



- The Chasing Rats Team