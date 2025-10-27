 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20565005
Update notes via Steam Community
An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Fixed regression in itemtest
  • Fixed some Botkiller Flame Thrower weapons not drawing the pilot light
  • Fixed crash in CEntityBird::SpawnRandomBirds caused by recent change (GitHub fix from Bitl)
  • Fixed collection checklists incorrectly marking some items as 'owned' (GitHub fix from rabscootle)
  • Fixed Vaccinator resist icons persisting when a player changes team (GitHub fix from Bakugo)
  • Fixed memory leak in sprite model (GitHub fix from CosminPerRam)
  • Fixed memory leak in server browser blacklist check (GitHub fix from CosminPerRam)
  • Fixed exit teleporters not using mult_teleporter_recharge_rate attribute (GitHub fix from The Fatcat)
  • Fixed Thermal Thruster passives not being removed if it's unequipped during use or player is a Medic (GitHub fix from Bakugo)
  • Reverted Gas Passer respawn room fixes (GitHub fix from Bitl)
  • Updated CTeamControlPoint to allow null caller on SetOwner input (GitHub fix from megascatterbomb)
  • Updated CTFBot to allow use of the Wrap Assassin's alt-fire (GitHub fix from Bitl)
  • Updated/Added some tournament medals

