Fixed regression in itemtest



Fixed some Botkiller Flame Thrower weapons not drawing the pilot light



Fixed crash in CEntityBird::SpawnRandomBirds caused by recent change (GitHub fix from Bitl)



Fixed collection checklists incorrectly marking some items as 'owned' (GitHub fix from rabscootle)



Fixed Vaccinator resist icons persisting when a player changes team (GitHub fix from Bakugo)



Fixed memory leak in sprite model (GitHub fix from CosminPerRam)



Fixed memory leak in server browser blacklist check (GitHub fix from CosminPerRam)



Fixed exit teleporters not using mult_teleporter_recharge_rate attribute (GitHub fix from The Fatcat)



Fixed Thermal Thruster passives not being removed if it's unequipped during use or player is a Medic (GitHub fix from Bakugo)



Reverted Gas Passer respawn room fixes (GitHub fix from Bitl)



Updated CTeamControlPoint to allow null caller on SetOwner input (GitHub fix from megascatterbomb)



Updated CTFBot to allow use of the Wrap Assassin's alt-fire (GitHub fix from Bitl)



Updated/Added some tournament medals



