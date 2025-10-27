- Fixed regression in itemtest
- Fixed some Botkiller Flame Thrower weapons not drawing the pilot light
- Fixed crash in CEntityBird::SpawnRandomBirds caused by recent change (GitHub fix from Bitl)
- Fixed collection checklists incorrectly marking some items as 'owned' (GitHub fix from rabscootle)
- Fixed Vaccinator resist icons persisting when a player changes team (GitHub fix from Bakugo)
- Fixed memory leak in sprite model (GitHub fix from CosminPerRam)
- Fixed memory leak in server browser blacklist check (GitHub fix from CosminPerRam)
- Fixed exit teleporters not using mult_teleporter_recharge_rate attribute (GitHub fix from The Fatcat)
- Fixed Thermal Thruster passives not being removed if it's unequipped during use or player is a Medic (GitHub fix from Bakugo)
- Reverted Gas Passer respawn room fixes (GitHub fix from Bitl)
- Updated CTeamControlPoint to allow null caller on SetOwner input (GitHub fix from megascatterbomb)
- Updated CTFBot to allow use of the Wrap Assassin's alt-fire (GitHub fix from Bitl)
- Updated/Added some tournament medals
Team Fortress 2 Update Released
Update notes via Steam Community
An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
TF2 Client server shared Depot 441
- Loading history…
Windows TF2 Windows client Depot 232251
- Loading history…
Linux TF2 Linux client Depot 232253
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update