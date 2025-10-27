## General

* Reduced frequency at which AI players make use of the new praise and condemn functionality.

* Updated translations.



## Bug Fixes

* Fixed crash when starting a game as Platinum Scion in some languages.

* Fixed crash when opening the research screen under some circumstances.

* Fixed multiplayer crash when a city was destroyed.

* Fixed headquarters firing for shorter than intended.

* Fixed defeated non-NPC player outposts not turning neutral.

* Fixed ZEPHON liking Platinum Scion not working.

* Fixed missing Gourmand's Fate icon.