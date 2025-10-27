CHANGE LOG

GENERAL - Game now features a Pause screen that can be accessed by pressing ESC key, bringing up the Steam overlay, or if the game loses focus (alt+tab)

- Game now features an auxiliary save file that stores settings like volume and content setting as well as support for future options like resolution and key bindings -- this was done in its own save file to prevent causing any issues with players' save file for Story during Early Access

- Players can now Strafe during Burnout

- Charged melee attacks no longer penetrate solid walls

- Revolver, Hunting Rifle, and Assault Rifle bullets now penetrate weak breakables (pots, skulls)

- Toned down burning effect duration from touching burning objects like bushes





STORY - Added a content warning when starting a new Story game

- Added a content toggle that can switch between Uncut and Tamed content

- Fixed text wrapping bug

- Added speech bubbles to NPCs that have new dialog

- Prevented player from activating text boxes when enemies are near the player

- The player also enters an invulnerable state when text boxes are open

- Fixed bug where you could buy training for Rolling even if you didn't have 50 or more coins

- Added Forest area

- Added Nightshade enemy

- Added Camera item functionality

- 1 cryptid available to photograph

- Added collision on one of the dirt roads leading to Area 42 to prevent players from getting stuck in the next screen

- Fixed a bug where collision in Area 42 was being read on a different level

- Added an indication arrow on easily missed Area 42 shortcut

- Updated enemy behavior in one area

- Fixed a bug where the Bats weren't heeding the dodge state



VERSUS - Added Vlad

- Some characters have custom effects for their charged melee attacks now

- Fixed bugs with Bozo's Teleportation; he no longer gets stuck in walls or fails to teleport

- Ragman can now cancel his special with melee and he will be refunded some Spirit, however opening doors will also now cancel the special, too

- Darkvision passive has been improved significantly

- Slight buff to Sadistic passive

- Slight nerf to Spiky passive

- Spiky passive now pops balloons

- Created new art assets for Laser Rifle

- Fixed bug with Laser Rifle not interacting beyond items you can shoot through

- Fixed Laser Rifle's interactions with other burnable objects and levels

- Fixed the bug where Laser Rifle doesn't damage players with Body Armor

- Fixed the bug where Laser Rifle's sound effect persists on Character Select Screen

- Laser beam now emits light in dark levels

- Voice effects now scale with SFX volume, but will eventually get their own slider