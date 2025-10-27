CHANGE LOG
GENERAL- Game now features a Pause screen that can be accessed by pressing ESC key, bringing up the Steam overlay, or if the game loses focus (alt+tab)
- Game now features an auxiliary save file that stores settings like volume and content setting as well as support for future options like resolution and key bindings -- this was done in its own save file to prevent causing any issues with players' save file for Story during Early Access
- Players can now Strafe during Burnout
- Charged melee attacks no longer penetrate solid walls
- Revolver, Hunting Rifle, and Assault Rifle bullets now penetrate weak breakables (pots, skulls)
- Toned down burning effect duration from touching burning objects like bushes
STORY- Added a content warning when starting a new Story game
- Added a content toggle that can switch between Uncut and Tamed content
- Fixed text wrapping bug
- Added speech bubbles to NPCs that have new dialog
- Prevented player from activating text boxes when enemies are near the player
- The player also enters an invulnerable state when text boxes are open
- Fixed bug where you could buy training for Rolling even if you didn't have 50 or more coins
- Added Forest area
- Added Nightshade enemy
- Added Camera item functionality
- 1 cryptid available to photograph
- Added collision on one of the dirt roads leading to Area 42 to prevent players from getting stuck in the next screen
- Fixed a bug where collision in Area 42 was being read on a different level
- Added an indication arrow on easily missed Area 42 shortcut
- Updated enemy behavior in one area
- Fixed a bug where the Bats weren't heeding the dodge state
VERSUS- Added Vlad
- Some characters have custom effects for their charged melee attacks now
- Fixed bugs with Bozo's Teleportation; he no longer gets stuck in walls or fails to teleport
- Ragman can now cancel his special with melee and he will be refunded some Spirit, however opening doors will also now cancel the special, too
- Darkvision passive has been improved significantly
- Slight buff to Sadistic passive
- Slight nerf to Spiky passive
- Spiky passive now pops balloons
- Created new art assets for Laser Rifle
- Fixed bug with Laser Rifle not interacting beyond items you can shoot through
- Fixed Laser Rifle's interactions with other burnable objects and levels
- Fixed the bug where Laser Rifle doesn't damage players with Body Armor
- Fixed the bug where Laser Rifle's sound effect persists on Character Select Screen
- Laser beam now emits light in dark levels
- Voice effects now scale with SFX volume, but will eventually get their own slider
