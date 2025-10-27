Greetings, Soda Lovers!



We're excited to introduce Sodaman's Halloween Update, bringing a host of quality-of-life improvements along with brand new costumes. After completing the required achievements, you can now unlock fresh new looks from the wardrobe in Sodaman's bedroom. Plus, Fizzy Fury is getting into the Halloween spirit for the duration of the event!

We're also thrilled to announce that our next major update will introduce exciting new soda colors. Happy Halloween!





Costumes: Introducing the Brand New Sodaman Wardrobe!



See you in the next updates!

Best enjoyed chilled.



[Changelog]



[Added]

Halloween theme added.

Wardrobe added.

New Achievements added.

Achievements can now be viewed in the Codex.

Codex entries added.

7 new Skins added.

[Fixed]

Fixed some non-functional Cards.

Fixed some non-functional Skills.

Improved Card interface.

Improved Codex interface.

Fixed an issue where some Achievements could not be obtained.

Fixed the issue of the Skill tree not being saved.

Fixed the issue of saving Display settings.

[Performance]