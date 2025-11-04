Fellow swashbucklers,



We’ve released a minor update containing a security fix for a vulnerability found in the Unity game engine. According to Unity, there is no evidence that this vulnerability has been exploited, but we strongly recommend installing this update to be safe. You can read more about the security fix here .



We have been working on more features and fixes, but these are not yet ready to release, so are not included in this patch. We do apologise for the long wait - development is very slow nowadays, but as soon as we have new features to ship, we’ll let you know!



Buccaneers! Version 1.1.02

Fixes

- Patch for security vulnerability in the Unity engine.



Happy pirating! 🏴‍☠️