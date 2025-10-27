- Added in-game access to Controls menu
- Fixed a minor issue where "Start Simulation" could result in a black screen
@Chloe : "est-ce que c'est une simulation d'être dans le noir ?"
- Fixed a minor issue where pickable wood could get stuck in hand
Changed files in this update