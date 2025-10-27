 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20564737 Edited 27 October 2025 – 22:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Added in-game access to Controls menu

- Fixed a minor issue where "Start Simulation" could result in a black screen
@Chloe : "est-ce que c'est une simulation d'être dans le noir ?"

- Fixed a minor issue where pickable wood could get stuck in hand

Changed files in this update

Depot 3441001
  • Loading history…
