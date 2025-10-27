 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov 911 Operator Marvel Rivals RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 27 October 2025 Build 20564720 Edited 27 October 2025 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 109 :

New features:

  • The game has been decorated for Halloween!

  • 6 new Halloween-themed hats available

  • 6 new Halloween-themed glasses available

  • A new Halloween quest: trick or treat?

  • New unlockable combat emote system

Improvements:

  • Old accessories have been graphically redesigned.

  • Auction house sales limits have been increased from 20 to 50 to boost the market.

Fixes:

  • Plants are now tightened when planted with the skill or with the vehicle

  • The shortcut bar for food has been adjusted

  • The oil bar now reacts correctly when consuming the oil boost potion

  • Fixed a bug where you could spam the button to plant with the vehicle

  • The biofuel icon is now displayed correctly in the calendar

  • The front right wheel of the watering vehicle now turns correctly

Changed files in this update

Depot 1848911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link