Update 109 :
New features:
The game has been decorated for Halloween!
6 new Halloween-themed hats available
6 new Halloween-themed glasses available
A new Halloween quest: trick or treat?
New unlockable combat emote system
Improvements:
Old accessories have been graphically redesigned.
Auction house sales limits have been increased from 20 to 50 to boost the market.
Fixes:
Plants are now tightened when planted with the skill or with the vehicle
The shortcut bar for food has been adjusted
The oil bar now reacts correctly when consuming the oil boost potion
Fixed a bug where you could spam the button to plant with the vehicle
The biofuel icon is now displayed correctly in the calendar
The front right wheel of the watering vehicle now turns correctly
