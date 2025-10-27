A new Halloween quest: trick or treat?

6 new Halloween-themed glasses available

6 new Halloween-themed hats available

The game has been decorated for Halloween!

Auction house sales limits have been increased from 20 to 50 to boost the market.

Old accessories have been graphically redesigned.

Plants are now tightened when planted with the skill or with the vehicle

The shortcut bar for food has been adjusted

The oil bar now reacts correctly when consuming the oil boost potion

Fixed a bug where you could spam the button to plant with the vehicle

The biofuel icon is now displayed correctly in the calendar