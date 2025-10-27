 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov 911 Operator Marvel Rivals Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 October 2025 Build 20564719 Edited 28 October 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch for version 77.95

  • The game's visual style has been changed.

  • Level optimizations have been added.

  • The overall pace of the game has been made more relaxed.

  • Textures have been improved.

Changed files in this update

Windows Russian Depot 3271881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link