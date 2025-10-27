 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20564665 Edited 27 October 2025 – 21:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue with climbing slopes and tile-based movement.

  • Fixed an issue with tile tags losing specified volume.

  • Fixed an issue with tile tags not playing after stopping movement.

  • Fixed an issue with Editor selection details when switching maps or switching modes.

  • Fixed an issue with Result Action Sequence not taking space up properly in the Editor.

