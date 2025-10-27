Fixed an issue with climbing slopes and tile-based movement.
Fixed an issue with tile tags losing specified volume.
Fixed an issue with tile tags not playing after stopping movement.
Fixed an issue with Editor selection details when switching maps or switching modes.
Fixed an issue with Result Action Sequence not taking space up properly in the Editor.
Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
