The game got updated to Version 1.0.508!

After getting some feedback from players and playing around more myself, I'm re-balancing some enemies and features. It's not the most fun when you have a great build going and then some enemy shows up that completely ruins your build. So these changes will nerf some enemies a little and not stop a fun build in it's tracks. Originally this patch would come out in a couple of days but there are a few bug fixes that felt important enough to get out now. There will be a more content-focused patch in a few days.

It includes the following changes:

Features:

+2 Artifacts

+2 Cards

+1 Shop Offer (Altar of Sacrifice)

Bug Fixes:

Fixed bug with Ironharts Hero Power not randomizing which card to reduce. It also doesn't reduce cards that have cost set to 0 (so you aren't as unlucky now if you have several cards that are reduced down to 0 and hoping to hit another card).

Fixed bug with Captain Flint not allowing you to buy artifacts with shards that you earned during that level.

Conjure Towers now spawns towers with the correct quality.

Balance changes:

SHIELDS have been modified. Enemies can not take poison damage even if they are shielded but they take only 1 Poison damage when a poison is applied if they are shielded, regardless of amount from tower/trap/spell. Fire effect on shield is unmodified. All other damage sources than Poison and Fire now do DOUBLE DAMAGE to shields. So it's easier to get enemy shields down now.

ALL enemies except for Generals now do 1 damage to you when they reach a portal. There were previously a few that did 2 or 3 but it was never fun when you were surprised and took more damage than anticipated. You can now see how much max damage you can take in a round from enemies by checking the "enemies alive" counter.

Reduced Armored Turtle movement speed from 5 -> 4

Reduced Indestructo base HP from 1000 -> 800

Greedy Goblin mana generation reduced from 10 Mana/Second -> 5 Mana/Second

All enemies that were immune to various elements are no longer immune. Instead they have various degrees of elemental resistance. The only enemy completely immune is the Toxic Slime who is still healed by poison damage.

Expert Archers now fires at all enemies, regardless of HP amount, when you play a card.

Polish: