27 October 2025 Build 20564636 Edited 27 October 2025 – 22:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Note: These changes are for the online beta. General updates to the main game will be available on the next major update.

Online

  • Youmu and Alice are now available to try out.

  • Fixed mirror matches having the opponent activate abilities belonging to the other player..

General

  • Remilia's desperation can only be performed by one character at a time in a mirror match

  • Cirno's desperation can now be disabled by having the ball hit the wall, but the wall will lose an extra 50 points.

Changed depots in onlinebeta branch

View more data in app history for build 20564636
Windows Depot 3428331
