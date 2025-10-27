Note: These changes are for the online beta. General updates to the main game will be available on the next major update.
Online
Youmu and Alice are now available to try out.
Fixed mirror matches having the opponent activate abilities belonging to the other player..
General
Remilia's desperation can only be performed by one character at a time in a mirror match
Cirno's desperation can now be disabled by having the ball hit the wall, but the wall will lose an extra 50 points.
Changed depots in onlinebeta branch