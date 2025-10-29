Commanders,

We´ve just published a new regular update of our game today.

The main content of this update is a new German tier III tank destroyer:

MARDER II (Sd.Kfz. 131)

The combat tactics of Panzerjägers (tank destroyers) were essentially simple. During a tank division attack, the tank destroyers stayed behind their own tanks, ready to intervene if the enemy launched a tank counterattack, for example, on the flank of the German formation. Tank destroyers were therefore not a breakthrough weapon that would lead their own attack. Here they would be too vulnerable because (unlike tanks) they were only very lightly armored and (unlike tanks) could not fire in all directions. Tank destroyers therefore tended to "wait" for the enemy's tank counterattack, so that they could then scatter it with accurate and powerful fire. They thus fulfilled the same role as classic towed anti-tank guns, but with the advantage of being able to keep up more easily with the rapid advance of tanks. The tank destroyers found a suitable position behind their own tanks and waited. If no counterattack came, they caught up with their own tanks again, found another position, and waited again, and so on and so forth, following in the footsteps of their own tanks. (author: panzernet.net)

What are the characteristics of this tank in our game?

Advantages

Solid manoueuvrability

High performance, powerful gun

Weaknesses

No rotating turret

Longer gun reload times

Practically non-existent armour protection

How to play this tank in our game?

Keep at the back of the battle, use the viewrange threshold for long range sniping

Utilise the strength of your high velocity, powerul and accurate PaK 40 L/46 75mm gun

Cover your tank as much as possible, do not charge to the front

Role of the Marder II tank in the WWII:

The Marder II tank destroyer was a product of its time. Its designers wanted to quickly provide soldiers with a machine equipped with powerful weapons while making use of existing, unused Panzer II Ausf. F chassis. It was clear to everyone that this was more of a temporary solution and that, as soon as time allowed, more sophisticated and better armored tank destroyers (such as the Jagdpanzer IV or Jagdpanther) would be developed. The Marder II undoubtedly fulfilled its role with dignity. (author: panzernet.net)

Game development will continue with the next monthly update, which is currently being prepared for you and is scheduled for release in November, 2025.

We look forward to seeing you on the battlefield!

Best regards,

Your PANZERKAMPF® development team

*This update was created in the secure version F2 of the U3D engine.