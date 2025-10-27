Fixed an issue with NavMesh generation that could cause abnormal AI navigation behavior for certain entities.
The fix specifically resolves pathfinding and movement glitches affecting Partygoers in the Fun Level and Wretches across multiple areas.
Improved overall AI stability and consistency during pursuit and patrol behaviors.
Hotfix: Smarter Horrors Ahead
