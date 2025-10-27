 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20564459 Edited 27 October 2025 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue with NavMesh generation that could cause abnormal AI navigation behavior for certain entities.

  • The fix specifically resolves pathfinding and movement glitches affecting Partygoers in the Fun Level and Wretches across multiple areas.

  • Improved overall AI stability and consistency during pursuit and patrol behaviors.

