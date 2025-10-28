We have switched our network hosting to Epic Online Services (no epic login required) to support future cross-play of the game between PC and Consoles, with more additional tools that can be found in the patch notes below.
We have also added:
-BattleAxe
- Roman Soldier's Helmet
0.18.3
-Weapon: Battle axe
-Armour: Roman soldiers helmet
-New multiplayer system that supports crossplay
-Player behaviour report system
-Global ban system
-Ban list also works as a block list
-Blocked players:
-Lobbies owned by blocked players are not displayed on lobby list
-Blocked players custom textures are not displayed
-Blocked players voice chat is always muted
-Blocked players chat messages are not displayed
-Blocked players name is changed to "Hatchling"
-Players receive a notification when attempting to join a lobby they have been banned from
-Fixed a problem where the "Rules" button was not visible in the game menu during the first round when a player joined a game
-Fixed an issue that caused images to be rendered without transparency
-Fixed an issue where cancelling rebinding action in options could leave the rebinding dialog visible
-Fixed an issue that caused player name to sometimes remain blank in multiplayer
-Improved UI navigation with a controller
-Updated to Unity 6000.0.59f2 in order to fix a security vulnerability found in older unity versions
-Added more checks to single edged weapons to prevent the blunt side from activating a cut
-Added extra variations to the Generic_Guy community texture by Absolutely_Plasmadic
-New community moveset "Zombie saber" by iqquin
See you in the arena!
