We have switched our network hosting to Epic Online Services (no epic login required) to support future cross-play of the game between PC and Consoles, with more additional tools that can be found in the patch notes below.



We have also added:

-BattleAxe

- Roman Soldier's Helmet





0.18.3

-Weapon: Battle axe

-Armour: Roman soldiers helmet

-New multiplayer system that supports crossplay

-Player behaviour report system

-Global ban system

-Ban list also works as a block list

-Blocked players:

-Lobbies owned by blocked players are not displayed on lobby list

-Blocked players custom textures are not displayed

-Blocked players voice chat is always muted

-Blocked players chat messages are not displayed

-Blocked players name is changed to "Hatchling"

-Players receive a notification when attempting to join a lobby they have been banned from

-Fixed a problem where the "Rules" button was not visible in the game menu during the first round when a player joined a game

-Fixed an issue that caused images to be rendered without transparency

-Fixed an issue where cancelling rebinding action in options could leave the rebinding dialog visible

-Fixed an issue that caused player name to sometimes remain blank in multiplayer

-Improved UI navigation with a controller

-Updated to Unity 6000.0.59f2 in order to fix a security vulnerability found in older unity versions

-Added more checks to single edged weapons to prevent the blunt side from activating a cut

-Added extra variations to the Generic_Guy community texture by Absolutely_Plasmadic

-New community moveset "Zombie saber" by iqquin

See you in the arena!

