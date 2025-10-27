Hey Wild Ones,

Week 1 in Early Access and you all came out swinging! You've summoned a truckload of feedback. Smart plays, spicy takes, and some bugs we definitely didn't mean to spawn. You've already helped us push improvements to gameplay, clarity, and overall vibes!

This community is shaping Wildcard in real time, card by card and core by core. So keep those ideas coming, our mana is recovering, and we've got plenty more to unleash. See you in the arena!

Let's keep making this game WILD together!

GAME MODE CHANGES

Gameplay

Goalie health changed from 2000 → 3000 .

Core health changed from 4000 → 5000 .

Wildcard capture time changed from 1s → 3s .

Removed the shield on the wildcard when it’s ready to be captured for visual clarity.

Core capture time changed from 3s → 4s.

UPDATE: CHAMPIONS

General

Mana is no longer reset to 4 on respawn.

Bolgar

Super Werebear health changed from 600 → 700.

Neva

Ultimate dash now has a 6-second cooldown .

Ultimate duration changed from 20s → 15s.

Lily

Stance swap cooldown changed from 3s → 1s .

Healing dash cooldown changed from 10s → 8s .

Poison dash cooldown changed from 10s → 5s .

Poison special cooldown changed from 15s → 12s .

Healing attack heal changed from 10 → 15 .

Healing attack range changed from 35m → 50m .

Healing attack radius changed from 2.5m → 5m .

Healing attack damage was removed .

Special now heals for 75 in addition to the cleanse.

Special cooldown changed from 45s → 30s .

Fixed an issue where poison would not apply consistently to champions.

⚡ UPDATE: GENERAL & SUMMONS

General

Overshield no longer blocks Core Exploding or Goalie Respawn damage.

Chain damage updated to be a 5m radius and deal 20 damage .

A target can only be hit once per chain damage source.

Summons (Alphabetical Order)

Aloe

Cleanse Aloe mana changed from 8 → 6 .

Mitigation Aloe mana changed from 6 → 5 .

Poison Aloe mana changed from 7 → 5.

Badaboom

Origin Badaboom mana changed from 6 → 4 .

Leftover Badaboom mana changed from 10 → 8 .

Rebirth Badaboom mana changed from 10 → 8 .

Last Stand Badaboom mana changed from 8 → 6 .

Squad Badaboom mana changed from 10 → 9 .

Overtime Badaboom mana changed from 7 → 5.

Buckshot

Overheal Buckshot mana changed from 4 → 3 .

Last Stand Buckshot mana changed from 6 → 4 .

Lifelink Buckshot mana changed from 5 → 3 .

Overclock Buckshot mana changed from 6 → 5 .

Poison Buckshot mana changed from 8 → 6 .

Overtime Buckshot mana changed from 7 → 6.

Cacticrue

Regeneration Cacticrue mana changed from 6 → 5 .

Rebirth Cacticrue mana changed from 7 → 6.

Cactiking

Stationary Cactiking mana changed from 10 → 8 .

Leftover Cactiking mana changed from 8 → 7.

Chonk

Reflect Chonk mana changed from 6 → 5.

Deadeye

Origin Deadeye mana changed from 4 → 3 .

Evolved Deadeye mana changed from 7 → 5 .

Last Stand Deadeye mana changed from 6 → 5 .

Hunter Deadeye mana changed from 7 → 6.

DFA

On Cast DFA damage changed from 15 → 25.

Flingshot

Origin Flingshot mana changed from 3 → 1 .

Evolved Flingshot mana changed from 3 → 1 .

Mitigation Flingshot mana changed from 7 → 3 .

Overclock Flingshot mana changed from 5 → 4.

Floraphant

Aura Floraphant mana changed from 10 → 9 .

Damaged Floraphant mana changed from 6 → 4 .

Taunt Floraphant mana changed from 10 → 9.

Gorrit

Taunt Gorrit mana changed from 9 → 7 .

Regeneration Gorrit mana changed from 9 → 8 .

Rampage Gorrit mana changed from 10 → 9.

Infernus

On Cast Infernus, mana changed from 10 → 8 .

Rampage Infernus mana changed from 10 → 9 .

Push Infernus mana changed from 9 → 8.

Lumph

Origin Lumph mana changed from 4 → 3 .

Last Stand Lumph mana changed from 6 → 5 .

Reflect Lumph mana changed from 6 → 5.

Pocus

Rampage Pocus mana changed from 6 → 4 .

Taunt Pocus mana changed from 5 → 4.

Punks

Health changed from 55 → 45 .

Damage changed from 15 → 8 .

Squad Punks' mana changed from 4 → 5 .

Overclock Punks' mana changed from 3 → 4.

Sembler

Origin Sembler mana changed from 5 → 4 .

On Cast Sembler, mana changed from 6 → 5.

Shellshock

Stationary Shellshock mana changed from 7 → 6.

Shooticrue

Damage changed from 20 → 12.

Spord

Spawn time changed from 20s → 15s .

Taunt Spord mana changed from 8 → 5 .

Poison Spord mana changed from 6 → 5.

Tailblazer

Origin Tailblazer mana changed from 4 → 3 .

Aura Tailblazer mana changed from 5 → 4 .

Mitigation Tailblazer mana changed from 6 → 5.

TD-PL

Damage changed from 20 → 8.

Vitadrop

Origin Vitadrop mana changed from 3 → 2.

⚡ UPDATE: IMPROVEMENTS

Additions & Clarity

Added clarity on pack opening for duplicates.

Added clarity to what a Vault Pack is.

Added clarity as to what you get out of packs .

Added a GUARANTEED NEW card out of each pack.

Added Fame and Battle Pass Tokens from each game played.

Added a Bonus for Fame and Battle Pass Tokens for 10 daily wins .

Added a Bonus for Fame and Battle Pass Tokens for 25 weekly games played .

Added a soft MMR system to improve matchmaking quality for players.

Added keywords for some types that were missing or unclear.

Fixes

Fixed several missing tags on summons.

Fixed several description errors on summons and keywords.

Fixed an issue where the music in the menu would stop.

Fixed an issue where champions would sometimes not show in Champion Select.

Fixed an issue where the scoring prompt would stay on screen at the end of the game.

Fixed an issue where summons would not path correctly on Breakpoint.

Fixed an issue on X Tailblazer where the ultimate drop would not work.

Fixed an issue where Last Stand Lava Drop would not spawn a Magmalisk.

Fixed an issue where the Dugout would prevent Lily’s projectile from firing.

Fixed an issue where champions would not line up correctly with player names in the VS and Post Game screens.

Fixed an issue where Gane’s audio would play too frequently.

Improvements

Improved some controller navigation in the menus.



Don't forget to complete your Daily Quests to unlock all of the Season 0 Battle Pass.