The pace of improvement is going at a good clip. I've been busy pretty much on a whim to implement a really cool tech art solution for dynamic damage. Specifically for the blimp balloons. It always irked me that it was just shooting duds at what is a really vulnerable giant outerskin to a set of inner airblatters. I was really missing that "ooh the humanity" moment when the airships go down. So I tried to make that. It's certainly coming at the cost of some gpu cycles but its worth it I think.



The UX for the chapter selection and some other menus didn't have rollovers or really any good UX for mouse,, also improved that (ongoing).

final version of the dynamic damage system for airshops, now polished and applied correctly to all airships.

Added rollovers to perch npcs portraits.

improved chapter select with rollovers and design

changed fonts for readability

reduced landing overshoot

fixed some npc genders to match the voice (hoping this week brings the missing voices)







SteamdecK.



My wonderful sister repaired my steamdeck ! (which I won from a Unity3D contest at gamescom a few years back). This is wonderful cuz I don't buy much of that type of hardware for myself and now I can test again. Literally VR happened cuz I got a old index headset as a loaner... That's how ports happen .



Happy to report the game is still playable on deck. Just turn of reflections and tone down shadows to high. and you should get 50-60fps .



Cheerio,

Tomas

