
27 October 2025 Build 20564229 Edited 27 October 2025 – 21:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

The pace of improvement is going at a good clip. I've been busy pretty much on a whim to implement a really cool tech art solution for dynamic damage. Specifically for the blimp balloons. It always irked me that it was just shooting duds at what is a really vulnerable giant outerskin to a set of inner airblatters. I was really missing that "ooh the humanity" moment when the airships go down. So I tried to make that. It's certainly coming at the cost of some gpu cycles but its worth it I think.

The UX for the chapter selection and some other menus didn't have rollovers or really any good UX for mouse,, also improved that (ongoing).

  • final version of the dynamic damage system for airshops, now polished and applied correctly to all airships.

  • Added rollovers to perch npcs portraits.

  • improved chapter select with rollovers and design

  • changed fonts for readability

  • reduced landing overshoot

  • fixed some npc genders to match the voice (hoping this week brings the missing voices)


SteamdecK.

My wonderful sister repaired my steamdeck ! (which I won from a Unity3D contest at gamescom a few years back). This is wonderful cuz I don't buy much of that type of hardware for myself and now I can test again. Literally VR happened cuz I got a old index headset as a loaner... That's how ports happen .

Happy to report the game is still playable on deck. Just turn of reflections and tone down shadows to high. and you should get 50-60fps .

Cheerio,
Tomas

