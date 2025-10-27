Hello! It’s that time of the year where spooks and shivers approach again. Halloween spirit will visit your stores during night and if you want to summon the extra mischievous ghost… you only have to place the new Whimsical Pumpkin anywhere, the more pumpkins you place the more ghosts that will arrive. The event will be active for at least two weeks, even more depending on schedule.This update also introduces a feature that has been requested from time to time: individual statistics for p.e. number of products sold and their individual revenue. For visualizing them a statistics desk must be acquired, maybe in the future the general stats that are shown in the manager’s blackboard will move there.A reminder that a pack of Halloween textures exist in the paintables tablet!Changelog:- The Halloween event makes a comeback; this time our naughty ghosts have brought more types of ectoplasms’ friends each giving a chance to get a token related to past events and brooms.- Introduced a new decoration required to summon the ghosts in the Halloween event: the Whimsical Pumpkin. It is located on top of the Halloween tab. Important: the amount and frequency of ghosts depend on the number of Whimsical Pumpkins placed up to a cap. If none exists only the music change and visual effects will occur during night.- Introduced 5 new broom skins related to Halloween.- Introduced a new product tier: seasonal, and its own color box.- Introduced a small pack of products related to Halloween: five different types of candy baskets.- Added a new device: the statistics desk. Players can visualize individual statistics for products here and several other stats. Note graphs may only start generating when having around 3 or more days’ worth of data. Suggestions for additional data to show or improving the desk’s interface are welcomed. Still have to analyze this desk behavior with really high amounts of data (like earnings on very advanced days).- Added a new device: the reverse vending machine. These are financed by the government so won’t cost your stores a dime, actually being compelled to recycle could make some customers add a couple canned or bottled products to their shopping lists…- Customers may sometimes add some products to their shopping list depending on season: ice cream or cold drinks in summer, gardening goods in spring, infusions in winter…- Added 15 cool new hats that should remind your customers to eat their vegetables…- Autosaving shouldn’t be affected by the time accelerating perk which sometimes caused corrupted autosave cases.- Autosaving now logs several steps when saving or loading. If by any chance your store has any problem with it feel free to attach the game’s logs so they can be studied which step fails.- Fixed an issue which made snow or rain go through one of the store’s corners.- Fixed an issue which made last hats batches not being able to be selected for employees.- Fixed one of the possible issues which could make a cashier get stuck in its assigned checkout.- Updated the game’s Unity version to address issue: CVE-2025-59489, a security vulnerability that has been found in all recent versions of Unity and could be exploited to allow it to run command arguments in order to load and execute native and managed extensions.