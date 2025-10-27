 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20564175 Edited 27 October 2025 – 21:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update

New:

  • Added Camera Shake setting — you can now disable camera shake in the options.

Fixes:

  • Fixed floor texture — it no longer looks like a grid.

