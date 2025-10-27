 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20564129 Edited 27 October 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Here goes a quick list of the changes in this patch:

· Fixed checkpoint spawn bugs in final boss pre-fight.
· Fixed final level's teleporter spheres giving the crosshair hit feedback.
· Fixed final level's green area trigger that softlocked the player outside of the area.
· Fixed final level's cutscene 1 being replayed if player moves back onto its trigger or when loading a checkpoint save.
· Fixed final level's checkpoint glitch where an old checkpoint could be taken thus condemning the player to repeat parts of the fight.
· Fixed level 6 machine near blue door that had no collision.
· Fixed level 5 generator enemies not appearing when entering the area through top door.
· Fixed level 5 decoration pickaxe that could get the player stuck.
· Fixed level 5 item switch reminder to only ever appear once.
· Fixed level 4 items inside pyramid that would become invisible when in proximity to the player.
· In level 4, I added a few colliders to the ground of the lava pool, so it's not hard to get out of it once the player has the weapon.
· Rebaked lighting for level 8.
· Fixed a couple lights in level 8's lab that had 0 intensity.
· Broken balcony parts in level 8 boss fight now disappear after a few seconds.
· Adjusted some meshes in level that could potentially show the exterior of the map.
· Removed part of level 8 geometry that made it wrongly seem like a secret was there.


Thanks to everyone who reported!
Cheers,
Roger

Changed files in this update

Depot 2195911
