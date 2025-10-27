- updated the Anvorgesa Club's interior in Chapter 4
- added Donkey Konga Bongos/dance mats support for the dancing mini-game in Chapter 3
- fixed the NPCs being hostile while you have no weapon in Chapter 4
- added new voice line for Steve in Chapter 5
- fixed the broken translucency on the Steve's costume #2 hair material
- Linux version will be updated to the actual as soon as possible
Mini-Update 10/27/25 (Windows only)
What's New:
