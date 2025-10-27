 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 911 Operator Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 October 2025 Build 20564076 Edited 27 October 2025 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
What's New:

  • updated the Anvorgesa Club's interior in Chapter 4
  • added Donkey Konga Bongos/dance mats support for the dancing mini-game in Chapter 3
  • fixed the NPCs being hostile while you have no weapon in Chapter 4
  • added new voice line for Steve in Chapter 5
  • fixed the broken translucency on the Steve's costume #2 hair material
  • Linux version will be updated to the actual as soon as possible

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1907401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link