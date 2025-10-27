 Skip to content
Major 27 October 2025 Build 20563987 Edited 27 October 2025 – 21:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎉 We did it!

After 10 months of hard work, we’re finally ready to present our game — you can now join the server and start testing! Play from both mobile and PC.

💻 The Steam version has also been updated — feel free to join, test, and share your feedback!

🐞 Found any bugs? Report them here in the comments or on Discord. 🏠 Build your home, ⚔️ fight, 🌾 farm — the content & improvement phase starts now!

We’ve completed the core mechanics, and from now on, it’s all about refinement and expansion.

LET’S GO! 🚀

