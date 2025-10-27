Added

- New secret vendor with lvl 40 potions

- 6 new monsters for different areas

- New skill [Shared Stomach]

Changed

- [Enchanting], [Commerce], [Aggressive Steps] and [Spell Burden] were reworked to have 5 max levels instead of 10. If you had more than 5 invested you'll get points returned

- Fixed hidden issue with social target sharing. As a result monsters will share taget with each other more willingly now and you can attract attention faster

- Monsters summoned by disturbance now target player from the start

- Opening chests in the open areas can now attract attention

- Secret vendors are now more noticeable

- Snake ring lifesteal nerfed a bit: from 2-4% to 1-3%

Fixed

- [Follower Weapon] and [Static Electricity] will no longer spawn out of reach

- Monsters with disabled physical attacks can now cast spells properly

- Attack speed animation issue for Stump Surprise