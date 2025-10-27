Added
- New secret vendor with lvl 40 potions
- 6 new monsters for different areas
- New skill [Shared Stomach]
Changed
- [Enchanting], [Commerce], [Aggressive Steps] and [Spell Burden] were reworked to have 5 max levels instead of 10. If you had more than 5 invested you'll get points returned
- Fixed hidden issue with social target sharing. As a result monsters will share taget with each other more willingly now and you can attract attention faster
- Monsters summoned by disturbance now target player from the start
- Opening chests in the open areas can now attract attention
- Secret vendors are now more noticeable
- Snake ring lifesteal nerfed a bit: from 2-4% to 1-3%
Fixed
- [Follower Weapon] and [Static Electricity] will no longer spawn out of reach
- Monsters with disabled physical attacks can now cast spells properly
- Attack speed animation issue for Stump Surprise
