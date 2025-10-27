*Combo system added
*New ships
*Found bugs fixed
*Location added
Combo system:
Now you can chop your enemies to pieces. To do this, use attack combinations on the “1”, “2”, ‘3’, and “Space + R”, "Right mouse click" keys to continuously massage your enemy.
New ships:
Buy your first ship, then buy bigger ones in the Central shipyard.
New Update! (Beta 1.2)
