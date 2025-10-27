 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20563916 Edited 27 October 2025 – 21:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
*Combo system added
*New ships
*Found bugs fixed
*Location added

Combo system:

Now you can chop your enemies to pieces. To do this, use attack combinations on the “1”, “2”, ‘3’, and “Space + R”, "Right mouse click" keys to continuously massage your enemy.

New ships:

Buy your first ship, then buy bigger ones in the Central shipyard.

