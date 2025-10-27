This update includes the following:

Added new guild privilege Game Delicacies: For every rare ingredient in a food recipe, its sell price increases by 25%.

Added new guild privilege Catering Coordination: All drinks gain a 5% sell price boost from every listed food of the same rarity.

Changed the effect of Grape Skin Gel; its trigger condition has been changed from "Brewing" to "Harvest".

Modified the description of the "Pure Drink Trend".

Modified the description of the "Royal Chef" skill.

Modified the description of the "Mrs. Hale" skill.

Fixed an issue where switching equipment in the employee interface would cause incorrect changes.

The Cloaked Figure can no longer use the skill to reserve equipment while the equipment store is open.

Fixed an issue where events would be indefinitely postponed if the Master of Ceremonies was resting.

Modified the trigger mechanism of the Golden Mortar.

Adjusted the trigger timing for Sachet+; it now only triggers when Fingertips actually places an order.

Changed the effect of Sachet+; the Memory Point bonus has been increased from 3 to 5.

Fixed an issue where hiring a Carpenter Apprentice could result in more than 6 Hardwood Long Tables.

Fixed an issue where the Silent Waiter's event was not compatible with the Star Lady.