

It’s official: Master of Command is out now on Steam!

AI & battle feel: New defensive stance, better target/charge logic, less shuffling, smarter artillery/cavalry/light infantry behavior; more camera/hotkey control and QoL.

Balancing is an ongoing process. You will find certain weapons to be too powerful or not powerful enough. Similarly, you may find certain units or classes of units to be under or over powered. We’re working on ironing out the balance, and this will be done through frequent updates throughout the rest of the year.

The new localization is in but it will take some time for us to iron out any mistakes. It seems like the Russian localization has the poorest implementation at the moment. We are working quickly to get a fix for that.

There is a new AI defensive stance but because this was added in a mere week from release due to popular demand from our NextFest players, we will need more time to refine this post-release.

CAMPAIGN CHANGES

HQ timing has been made far more consistent. The HQ no longer spawns in half-strength, builds up, and is then on a delay timer before it comes. Now it just spawns full-strength and the delay timer slowly ticks up until it reaches day 150. It may feel a little less realistic but the consistency helps us balance the acts much better.

A major bug has been fixed which was causing the HQ to rally sometimes months before it was meant to.

Field armies in act 1 now only have 3 brigades instead of 4, making them easier.

Encamped armies in act 1 now have better cavalry and artillery, making them more of a challenge

HQ army in act 1 fields slightly better infantry in its 2nd brigade now

Made prisoner rewards and plunder scale depending on the act you’re in so you automatically receive better rewards in more difficult regions

I increased all the sale prices of the generic “loot” items like fur but then made them sell at only 60% of their base price. I did this because previously they sold at 100% of their base price. If you got the right doctrines and town conditions that increased sale price and made buying items cheaper, you were able to infinitely buy and resell for infinite cash. But now that it only sells for 60% like the rest of the items (but I compensated by making the price of it higher) it should be good now.

If a settlement has the "Recently Looted” condition it now increases the cost of all purchases by +60% instead of +40%. However, the “recently looted” condition no longer affects sale cost at all. So in Act 3 (when all settlements are looted) you can sell off your items for a MUCH better price.

The player should be earning about +50 more thalers per battle now. The unit prices have all been increased by +50. So in effect this just makes all non-unit purchases cheaper (opening up a brigade, buying an item, getting manpower, etc).

French early-game armies will no longer bring a “Royal Recruit” spam brigade, that’s been removed from a possible brigade type they can bring. They also now have a slightly higher weight to bring a double French fusilier brigade which is tougher.

Russian army compositions in Act 1 contain less “Russian Musketeer” units who were extremely difficult to break.

I’ve removed the “gimmick” army compositions which had a chance of bringing double brigades of artillery or double brigades of cavalry. They were fun on paper but annoying to fight against.

Logistics collapse modifier increased to +20% consumption of food/ammo instead of +15%

The “Incomplete Maps” modifier has been removed since it wasn’t that interesting. It’s been replaced by a difficulty modifier that speeds up enemy armies which I think will definitely contribute to greater difficulty.

The presets for the difficulty settings have been slightly updated. Difficult now turns on enemy combat effectiveness, provision consumption, and lowered replenishment rate. Brutal has all of those but also includes the new modifier that speeds up enemy armies, doubles a regiment in every enemy brigade, and increases officer death chance. Legendary is all of those but adds on the shattered unit modifier, resource and item cost increase, the recruitment cost increase, and the unit upgrade cost modifier. Ultimately this should make “Difficult” and “Brutal” more challenging so that you can still feel some difficulty without needing to bump up to legendary or have to custom-define the modifiers yourself.

You can now preview a unit’s unit tree when at the barracks shopping for a unit

Enemies now start with a higher chance of having an improved weapon in Acts 2 and 3. I believe the chance was only set to 50% meaning ½ of their troops just used basic quality weapons.

Hanover now starts with an additional Landmiliz, so you now start with four units total

Hanover and the British Expedition had a few items swapped so that British Expedition can play more into XP gain and Hanover can play more into casualty replenishment.

British land pattern carbine has been made “Good” quality so their initial starting cavalry is less weak to use. They also have gained an excellent quality spontoon to really lean even heavier into experience gain. The surgeon they used to have (which auto-replenished losses) was moved over to Hanover whose gimmick is now restoring as many casualties as possible after battle.

Changed the enemy HQ to now gain speed over time so it’s no longer possible to outrun.

Fixed a bug where certain farmland was being registered as attrition terrain

Supply wagon no longer comes with infinite ammo which meant players could exploit the game by getting supply wagons and never buying ammunition on their troops

There’s now a 25% chance per day of raiding that it alerts the HQ and speeds up its growth! The growth is minimal, it only speeds up the HQ by a day.

Foraging only reduces movement speed by -20% instead of -30%

Chance of higher-tier skills appearing on low-level officers is lowered

Chance of finding muskets as loot from encounters and battles has been lowered

Experience gain for mid-tier and high-tier units slightly increased

Cavalry experience gain slightly increased since hunting down prisoners is no longer as encouraged

The “Precise” officer trait no longer reduces melee by -20% (which was higher than the bonus of +15% accuracy). It now only reduces by -10% melee so that the positive outweighs the negative.

Night marches now gives +15% campaign move speed instead of +10% since it contains a negative. The negative has also been updated to be a stamina reduction instead of visibility reduction on campaign.

Cadenced Marching now gives +10% infantry move speed in battle instead of +15% campaign move speed

Gunsmiths now generates 8 ammunition per day instead of 10

Renowned units that you’ve unlocked now have a slight chance of appearing at a settlement. We didn’t restrict the amount of them or limit them either so you could end up getting multiple of the same renowned unit, which I think is fun. If it becomes overpowered in any way we can look into changing it later.

Fixed a bug where if an enemy retreated from you on the campaign map it would despawn instantly meaning you couldn’t properly pursue it.

Fixed a bug where if you starved the game wouldn't end and your army was just listed at 0/0 strength on campaign map

New filter system added so you can filter items by type in case your inventory gets cluttered.

AI will now utilize renowned units in all of their encamped armies

Officer threshold to receive a promotion made easier

Quality of life feature, your veterancy badge now glows if a unit is ready for an upgrade