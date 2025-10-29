PVZ: Replanted: Patch v1.2.1

Graphical:

Fixed an image resolution on the "You got a new plant!" screens



Fixed Retro Zombie’s detached parts to no longer appear blurry.



Fixed various issues with hover and click state appearances.



Fixed Tree Food not appearing when Crazy Dave introduces the Tree of Wisdom. Just don’t ask us how a Tree…eats.



Fixed an issue with Digger Zombie effect layering in Fog layers.



Fixed an issue where Plant Pots had faces when they really shouldn't.



Fixed Cob Cannon to no longer appear visually once removed with a shovel in certain situations. Get outta here Corn!



Fixed various animation cycling issues.



Vs Mode:

Fixed an issue that prevented plants from being used when held by Player one while Player two places a zombie.



Gameplay:

Crazy Dave no longer preselects Peashooter every time in Adventure+



Fixed an issue that prevented plants from being used when held while activating Cob Cannon with certain input types.



D-Pad directional input is now continuous instead of requiring individual presses.



Audio:

Peashooter sounds will now fire the proper amount in battle.



Miscellaneous:

Fixed loading problems related to launching with Steam Overlay disabled or Steam in Offline Mode.



Fixed various minor text string issues.



Cursor no longer hides when attempting to scroll the Cheats menu before unlocking all options.



You can no longer accidentally access other screens while in the Almanac



Removed Imitater from the Zombie Almanac. Sneaky, sneaky.



The Wake Stinky the Snail banner no longer causes input issues



It’s been great to see all the lawns being defended globally since lawnch! We’re hard at work addressing your feedback and wanted to share with you our week one patch. This update includes several fixes and goes live today 10/29. Detailed list below.We aren’t done yet though! Patch V1.3.0 is wrapping up in development as we speak and brings Dynamic Audio and several other audio based improvements to the game, as well additional bug squashing. We expect to see this future patch go live within a week. Stay tuned for a detailed update of the next patch as we get closer to release and thanks again for all your support and feedback, now lets get back to the Lawn!