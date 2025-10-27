The wait is nearly over! The Soldier Update (Version 0.10) is being released on Thursday. Before then, we would like to show you some of the changes that haven't yet been mentioned in our dev diaries so far.

UI and readability

We have improved readability throughout the game. All fonts in the game have been enlarged. Individual menus, such as the journal, have been adjusted in terms of size and appearance.

You can now also select a sans serif font in the options, which makes reading easier.

We hope this will make the game more accessible for people with dyslexia and for those playing on the Steam Deck. Please give us your feedback once you've had a chance to try it out.

Further changes

With the Soldier Update, you can now assign a new soldier to an existing one in your troop to help them get around. Depending on who you assign, the new soldier's opinion, personality and other attributes may change.

We have also introduced new tasks in the camp to make the troops' daily routine more varied. Some new journal stories have been written in response to specific situations in the game, and new illustrations have been added to other journal stories.

Beta

Last but not least, the beta started today. You can now try out the update via the Steam Beta Branch. Thank you to everyone participating in the beta and supporting us with bug reports during this phase!