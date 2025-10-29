Hi everyone!
We hope you've all been having a blast with Little Rocket Lab! (pun intended)
We're working on a bunch of stuff for Little Rocket Lab here, all thanks to your feedback, and we've already got some more quality of life improvements & bug fixes to drop your way! We have LOTS of upcoming plans, and we'll be sending a roadmap your way very soon with more info on what you can expect coming for Little Rocket Lab. We've got a ton of ideas in the works which we think you're all going to love!
So, following on from that, we've dropped Update 1.0.10, a small update with a round of quality of life changes & bug fixes! Here's what you can expect from this one:
Version bumped to 1.0.10 to match with console version
Time and factory production now pauses in while dialog and reading mail
Underpasses and underground pipes can now cross perpendicular to other underpasses and underground pipes
Can now enter rooms requiring indoor factories at any time
Notification that "It's getting late" now shows up at midnight if you've had coffee
Added "fossil" item type to the mines
Added "bug" item type to outdoor areas
Coffee no longer stays warm inside Loaders and Unloaders
Improved random job generation requirements
Loader and Unloader no longer have a one cycle delay before accepting another item
Loader and Unloader now requires a belt to be placed in front of them to dispense an item
Recycler throughput bar now shows correct progress
Fixed a bug where you can select blueprints from the research UI after all research is completed
Fixed a bug where water tower can be removed by painting the ground under it with caution paint
Fixed a bug where it can snow on the first day of spring in the endgame
Fixed a bug where selected slot in inventory wasn't updated after using click and drag
Fixed incorrect journal image for steel cable
Fixed a bug allowing player to dismount Toasty over the fence behind the silo
Fixed an error that can occur when trying to rotate underground pipes and cranes past the bounds of the current room
Fixed a bug where end of day report can show a progress change of over 100%
Fixed a bug where jumping on Toasty right before passing out resulted in sporadic behavior the next day
Fixed a bug where underpasses couldn't be built under William's house
Minor localization fixes
We can't wait to bring you more of what Little Rocket Lab has in store! Be sure to keep sending over your bug reports & feedback to us in the meantime - we'll see you soon!
