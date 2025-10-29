 Skip to content
29 October 2025 Build 20563696
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

We hope you've all been having a blast with Little Rocket Lab! (pun intended)

We're working on a bunch of stuff for Little Rocket Lab here, all thanks to your feedback, and we've already got some more quality of life improvements & bug fixes to drop your way! We have LOTS of upcoming plans, and we'll be sending a roadmap your way very soon with more info on what you can expect coming for Little Rocket Lab. We've got a ton of ideas in the works which we think you're all going to love!

So, following on from that, we've dropped Update 1.0.10, a small update with a round of quality of life changes & bug fixes! Here's what you can expect from this one:

  • Version bumped to 1.0.10 to match with console version

  • Time and factory production now pauses in while dialog and reading mail

  • Underpasses and underground pipes can now cross perpendicular to other underpasses and underground pipes

  • Can now enter rooms requiring indoor factories at any time

  • Notification that "It's getting late" now shows up at midnight if you've had coffee

  • Added "fossil" item type to the mines

  • Added "bug" item type to outdoor areas

  • Coffee no longer stays warm inside Loaders and Unloaders

  • Improved random job generation requirements

  • Loader and Unloader no longer have a one cycle delay before accepting another item

  • Loader and Unloader now requires a belt to be placed in front of them to dispense an item

  • Recycler throughput bar now shows correct progress

  • Fixed a bug where you can select blueprints from the research UI after all research is completed

  • Fixed a bug where water tower can be removed by painting the ground under it with caution paint

  • Fixed a bug where it can snow on the first day of spring in the endgame

  • Fixed a bug where selected slot in inventory wasn't updated after using click and drag

  • Fixed incorrect journal image for steel cable

  • Fixed a bug allowing player to dismount Toasty over the fence behind the silo

  • Fixed an error that can occur when trying to rotate underground pipes and cranes past the bounds of the current room

  • Fixed a bug where end of day report can show a progress change of over 100%

  • Fixed a bug where jumping on Toasty right before passing out resulted in sporadic behavior the next day

  • Fixed a bug where underpasses couldn't be built under William's house

  • Minor localization fixes

We can't wait to bring you more of what Little Rocket Lab has in store! Be sure to keep sending over your bug reports & feedback to us in the meantime - we'll see you soon!

