SEASON 4 IS HERE!

The ranked leaderboards have been reset, new quests are ready to be taken on, and a new Clubhouse Pass is stacked with a host of fresh gear to earn as you play!

MAYHEM ON THE GREENS

The Vault Collection is coming to PGA TOUR 2K25 Season 4, bringing with it a ton of new loot across the Clubhouse Pass, Ranked Tours, Ranked Matchmaking, and the PGA TOUR Superstore. Throughout the Season, players can also expect a similarly themed Challenges Map, quests, and a new, free, themed course: Barren Gorge!

CLUBHOUSE PASS

The Season 4 Clubhouse pass is stacked with upgrades, enhancements, and gear for you to earn as you play with this Season’s Clubhouse Pass*. This Season’s free reward tiers include a full Ripper outfit for your MyPLAYER and a Zane Player Card from the Vault Collection, a Bad Birdie Golf Ball, a G430 MAX 10K Ping Driver, plus a whole lot more!

Free Tier 25 allows players to earn a new free shot type—Power Approach! This is a more powerful shot for approaching the green that can be performed with Woods, Hybrids, and Long Irons from the fairway or the first cut.

Upgrade to Clubhouse Pass Premium and take your season to the next level, by unlocking the opportunity to earn rewards at every tier. This Season’s Premium rewards include a full Bandit outfit for your MyPLAYER, a Plasma Driver and Sublime Complex Root Putter, a Melee Practice Golf Ball, and more, from the Vault Collection. There’s also TravisMathew Shoes, Oakley Sunglasses and a Limited Edition ST-G Titanium Mizuno Wood, that’s already leveled up to Galaxy Opal!

EQUIPMENT PROGRESSION

During each season, players can evolve their equipment to a specific tier cap: two new tiers are coming for Season 4: Galaxy Opal and Dark Matter–with Dark matter being the new top tier target for the Season. Play through rounds and participate in quests to start earning equipment XP and progress your clubs!

PLUS A WHOLE LOT MORE!

The leaderboards have been reset across Ranked Tours and Ranked Matchmaking modes, so now is your opportunity to compete, climb, and claim all-new rewards. In Season 4, participation rewards across Ranked Tours and Ranked Matchmaking are from the Vault Collection, and include full Dark Siren and Timekeeper MyPLAYER outfits!

A new Challenges Map is coming; named Holiday on the Greens, this map will update throughout Season 4 to spotlight different moments in the Holiday Calendar. At Season launch, the Halloween section of the map will be available, but keep checking back as festive updates will come throughout the season, bringing new ways to compete against yourself and earn rewards.

As always, new themed Daily, Weekly and Season long quests will be waiting for you at the start of the Season, that will challenge you to play different modes and make specific milestones–rewarding you for doing so!

While Season 4 brings with it a whole new set of Clubhouse Pass (CHP) rewards to earn, players can still work on obtaining Season 1, Season 2 AND Season 3 CHP Rewards at any time. Learn more here:

2kgam.es/3WquEoS

