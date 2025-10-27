 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20563672 Edited 27 October 2025 – 20:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi guys, thank you for all your reports and feedback!

We fixed bunch of issues for the full game and some for the demo.

Fixes

  • Fixed excessive loot granting after Industrius fight.

  • Fixed not being able remap controls to B gamepad button.

  • Fix for cutscene being stuck when defeating bosses with Keybell.

  • Fixed Keybell description.

  • Fix for Keybell not being awarded when 5Rally achievement is already unlocked (for example when resetting the save).

  • Fix for some car/bosses achievements not being automatically awarded when car is already unlocked.

  • Fix for some achievements printing during cutscene.

  • Get Grinded achievement fix.

  • Fixed splash screen reappearing.

Other changes

  • Minor achievements related performance optimizations.

  • Most likely a bunch of new bugs (:

Happy scrapping!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1920431
