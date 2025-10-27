Hi guys, thank you for all your reports and feedback!



We fixed bunch of issues for the full game and some for the demo.

Fixes

Fixed excessive loot granting after Industrius fight.

Fixed not being able remap controls to B gamepad button.

Fix for cutscene being stuck when defeating bosses with Keybell.

Fixed Keybell description.

Fix for Keybell not being awarded when 5Rally achievement is already unlocked (for example when resetting the save).

Fix for some car/bosses achievements not being automatically awarded when car is already unlocked.

Fix for some achievements printing during cutscene.

Get Grinded achievement fix.

Fixed splash screen reappearing.

Other changes

Minor achievements related performance optimizations.

Most likely a bunch of new bugs (:

Happy scrapping!