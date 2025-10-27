A new widget has been added to the bottom left corner to show terrain and unit info for the object currently under the cursor.

The green highlighted area for movement is now a higher contrast green when playing on Ice environment missions to aid readability.

Maps that defined a custom max-health for a unit can longer set this value to 0. Existing maps set to 0 will convert this value to a new minimum of 10% hp.

Fixed missing background on multiplayer lobby screen.

Fixed a crash that could occur when changing screen resolution whilst the "mini-menu" was open in-game and displaying a battle power with a name longer than 2 lines.

Fixed a crash when opening the Skirmish menu and immediately closing it whilst the list of popular maps was still loading.