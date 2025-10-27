 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20563670 Edited 27 October 2025 – 20:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • A new widget has been added to the bottom left corner to show terrain and unit info for the object currently under the cursor.

  • The green highlighted area for movement is now a higher contrast green when playing on Ice environment missions to aid readability.

  • Maps that defined a custom max-health for a unit can longer set this value to 0. Existing maps set to 0 will convert this value to a new minimum of 10% hp.

  • Fixed missing background on multiplayer lobby screen.

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when changing screen resolution whilst the "mini-menu" was open in-game and displaying a battle power with a name longer than 2 lines.

  • Fixed a crash when opening the Skirmish menu and immediately closing it whilst the list of popular maps was still loading.

  • Fixed a camera lockup that could occur when the mouse was left at (0, 0) whilst also using a controller for input. This was more common when using certain streaming software.

