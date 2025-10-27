- Removed Experimental mode, it was causing more troubles than it solved.
- Added animated NPCs in Bank and Clothing locations.
- Balanced Workaholic and Hoarder Roles.
- Mayor Edgar now makes feeding Crows free, but the crows get angry if you don't feed them.
- Attribute costs for all works has been decreased.
- End-Score for Work Level has been decreased.
- End-Score for Educations has been decreased.
- End-Score for Role Quests has been decreased.
- Fixed a bug that could cause crashes if multiple games were played in a row.
- Stopped burglars from stealing your Cardboard Bed and Plastic Chair.
- Fixed a bug where the Adventurer could have two quests that blocked him from completing either one.
- Some Role states were not loading correctly, this has been fixed.
- Fixed "For a Biblical Flood" achievement so it completes properly.
- Fixed an inventory bug where you couldn't clean dirty potatoes if your inventory was full.
- Fixed an inventory bug where you couldn't remove an item if your inventory was full.
- Fixed a bug where buying two fishing poles and then selling one would not allow you to fish using the remaining one.
- Emojis and popping in players no longer block clicks.
- Rent no longer constantly increases, this was a feature we added last year and everybody forgot it was there...
v0.42.3 - Hotfix
