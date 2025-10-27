 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20563602
- Improved bot retreating behavior
- Added bot difficulties (still in-progress)
- Added different map sizes
- Tweaked skin color of blue team units to be more distinct from green units
- Fixed a bug where players could open up the menu while the defeat / victory screens were already up
- Fixed a bug where the building placement UI would reveal hidden units in the fog of war
- Fixed a bug where units repairing an in-progress town hall would not automatically go mine gold after the hall was finished
- Fixed a bug where bots wouldn't reinforce their armies correctly
- Fixed a bug where the game would crash when bots had maxed out population

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3831191
macOS 64-bit Depot 3831192
Linux 64-bit Depot 3831193
