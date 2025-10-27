- Improved bot retreating behavior
- Added bot difficulties (still in-progress)
- Added different map sizes
- Tweaked skin color of blue team units to be more distinct from green units
- Fixed a bug where players could open up the menu while the defeat / victory screens were already up
- Fixed a bug where the building placement UI would reveal hidden units in the fog of war
- Fixed a bug where units repairing an in-progress town hall would not automatically go mine gold after the hall was finished
- Fixed a bug where bots wouldn't reinforce their armies correctly
- Fixed a bug where the game would crash when bots had maxed out population
Gold Rush v0.8.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3831191
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3831192
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3831193
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update