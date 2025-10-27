- Improved bot retreating behavior

- Added bot difficulties (still in-progress)

- Added different map sizes

- Tweaked skin color of blue team units to be more distinct from green units

- Fixed a bug where players could open up the menu while the defeat / victory screens were already up

- Fixed a bug where the building placement UI would reveal hidden units in the fog of war

- Fixed a bug where units repairing an in-progress town hall would not automatically go mine gold after the hall was finished

- Fixed a bug where bots wouldn't reinforce their armies correctly

- Fixed a bug where the game would crash when bots had maxed out population