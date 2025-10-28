 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20563445 Edited 28 October 2025 – 13:46:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Stonkers

Got a problem with your employee? There's a mod for that! We kept an eye on the pain you expressed about the employees needing to be buffed, and we thought the most creative and roguelite way to address this was with a big fat pack of 12 new mods.

Here is what you have with today's update:

  • Employees related modifiers: increase walking speed, increase running speed, reduce cash handling delays, increase enforcer stamina, increase enforcer speed, and other cool little employee perks

  • Improvement in readability of the overall employee stats: it is now explained what is affected by speed and what is affected by readability, for each role

  • Customers should now drop their bags on the floor if they haven't checked out already by day end

  • Store level should no longer reset

  • Fixed the mod that increases the max employees

  • Fixed the stocker animation when picking up boxes

Enjoy the hustle, and keep the doors of the last video game store open!

Your GameStonk Simulator: Gone Rogue team

