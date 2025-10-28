Dear Stonkers

Got a problem with your employee? There's a mod for that! We kept an eye on the pain you expressed about the employees needing to be buffed, and we thought the most creative and roguelite way to address this was with a big fat pack of 12 new mods.

Here is what you have with today's update:

Employees related modifiers: increase walking speed, increase running speed, reduce cash handling delays, increase enforcer stamina, increase enforcer speed, and other cool little employee perks

Improvement in readability of the overall employee stats: it is now explained what is affected by speed and what is affected by readability, for each role

Customers should now drop their bags on the floor if they haven't checked out already by day end

Store level should no longer reset

Fixed the mod that increases the max employees

Fixed the stocker animation when picking up boxes

Enjoy the hustle, and keep the doors of the last video game store open!

Your GameStonk Simulator: Gone Rogue team