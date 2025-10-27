 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20563304 Edited 27 October 2025 – 19:26:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update 0.01.1303M:

  • Hunger and Hydration base drain is 50% slower.

  • Fixed Caboose related bugs.

  • Networking Fixes.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Last Group Out Content Depot 1843731
