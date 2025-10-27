 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20563301
Update notes via Steam Community

Main Update

  • New Weapon: Star Fall Long Bow
  • Shoot Arrow From Space
  • Can Use All Type Arrow And Shoot Meteor


Other Change

  • Now Magic Wall And Meteor Not Calculate In Unit Max Limit
  • Now Meteor Will Not Explode So Early

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2442831
