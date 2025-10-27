Just a small update with some fixes and balance tweaks. Some of these were also pushed out as hotfixes during the weekend. Make sure to update your servers to get the fixes as well.



Changelog:

Added Spider Nest tile recipe to the Tungsten Landscaping Station.

Added Crypt Ash tile recipe to the Tungsten Landscaping Station.

The Crystal Hollow Incursion now also contains Topaz clusters and ruins.

The miner now has a chance to return with Topaz when returning from an Amber mining expedition.

The miner now has a chance to return with Emeralds when returning from a Mycelium mining expedition.

The elder now correctly sells a Lunchbox after defeating Evil's Protector and Ammo Pouch after defeating Queen Spider.

Reduced the damage, attack speed and homing of Chromatic Spellbook.

The flower projectile fired from Swamp Dwelling Staff can no longer bounce. The petal projectiles can still bounce.

Dredging Staff and Ancient Dredging Staff can now only hit up to 5 targets per attack.

Optimized vram usage significantly.

Increased chaser range of Pirate Captain recruits spawned during the fight.

Removed unlock requirement for "The Beginning of the End" incursion perk.

Fixed rare case where settlers would sometimes save asynchronous during runtime, causing potentially lost settlers after force shutdowns.

Fixed Pearlescent shard being able to spawn as an incursion reward.

Fixed Pawnbroker being able to spawn as an incursion reward.

Fixed trial rooms getting locked when visiting them a second time.

Fixed rare crash when staff glyphs are spawning far away.

Fixed enchanting scrolls tablet rewards not working correctly after being dropped.

Fixed door collisions not working correctly when placed on exactly -1 tile world coordinate.

Fixed possible crash when changing audio device while an SFX is playing.

Fixed Ascended Void tile edges drawing above water.

Fixed spawn settler command not autocompleting for modded settlers.

Fixed rare case where some of the worlds objects layer would get corrupted between auto save backups.

Fixed rare issue where ladder destination would be corrupted and send people far away.

Updated community translations, thank you translators!



Until next time!

- Fair